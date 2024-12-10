Former Carolina Panthers coach interviews for high-profile college head coaching job
Drama seems to follow football institutions in the state of North Carolina. Now that the Carolina Panthers have seemingly righted their once rocky ship, somebody had to dominate the headlines in the Hoop State. Enter UNC.
The University of North Carolina football coaching search has become one for the ages. After the bungled dismissal of former head coach Mack Brown, the University has tripped over their own feet Charlie Brown-style in the messaging and handling of appointing his replacement.
Favorites for the job, Tulane's John Summral and Iowa State's Matt Campbell, have both publicly denied Bubba Cunningham's overtures, opening the door for more out-of-the-box candidates like Bill Belichick.
While the six-time Super Bowl champion Belichick looks to be the leader in the clubhouse, On3 has reported that another former NFL head coach has thrown his hat into the ring. Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
Wilks, a Carolina native, spent the last few months as a senior advisor on Charlotte's football coaching staff. His defensive-minded philosophies landed him the role as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before he was dismissed at the end of his first season. Outside of Carolina and Arizona, Wilks has served on staffs across the NFL (Cleveland, San Diego, San Francisco), but his bread was buttered in the college ranks.
His first coaching gig was in, you guessed it, Charlotte, as the defensive coordinator of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls. He's coached in the PAC-12, the SEC, and probably any other conference you could name at some point during his illustrious career.
Wilks will always be a legend on Mint Street. He guided the Panthers to a 6-6 record in the back half of the 2022 season after Carolina fired much maligned head coach Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks had Carolina on the brink of tasting the NFL playoffs before succumbing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the stretch, and for that, fans will forever hold his tenure near and dear to their hearts.
As the college coaching carousel turns and seats continue to get filled, UNC would have a hard time finding a more qualified candidate than Wilks. On top of being an elite defensive mind, he is also a true leader of men that would do well on a college campus.
Bubba Cunningham, don't make the same mistake that David Tepper and Scott Fitterer did in 2023. Hire Steve Wilks and reap the benefits.
