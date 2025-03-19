Former Panthers DB spurns Carolina to sign with NFC South rival
Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Jordan Fuller is staying within the division, as he has opted to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Tom Pelissero of NFL media was the first to report the news.
Fuller joined the Panthers in 2024 and played in just nine games. He missed some time due to a hamstring injury but was also a healthy scratch later in the season. During his time on the field in Carolina, Fuller logged 54 tackles and a forced fumble.
The Panthers' secondary was an abject disaster this past year, and poor safety play was a reason why. Fuller posted a 53.8 overall grade at Pro Football Focus and also recorded a 47 coverage grade, so, clearly, the 27-year-old was not up to snuff.
Carolina signed one of the best safeties on the market in Tre'von Moehrig to try and fill that hole, and it also extended Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn while re-signing fellow corner Mike Jackson.
The Panthers still have work to do in their defensive backfield, as they need to add another safety and could absolutely stand to bring in some more depth at cornerback. It didn't even seem like bringing back Fuller was an option, though, and based on his shoddy prediction in 2024, it's hard to blame Carolina.
Fuller, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Rams before linking up with the Panthers.
