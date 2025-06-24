Former Panthers bust WR predicts Cleveland Browns QB contest-winner
The Cleveland Browns have quite the quarterback battle on their hands, and one former Carolina Panthers wide receiver has a front-row seat. Diontae Johnson, who signed with the Browns this offseason was a major bust for Carolina. Added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason, Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, after just seven games.
He didn’t last long with the Ravens, playing just four games with them. Johnson landed with Baltimore again after one game with the Houston Texans. He’s hoping to catch on now with the Browns, and believes he knows which quarterback will be throwing him the ball.
Johnson says his former Pittsburgh quarterback, Kenny Pickett, will be the one to start under center.
"I think they are going to roll with Kenny (Pickett) for right now," Johnson said during an appearance on the ‘Sports and Suits’ podcast.
He’s not just blindly rooting for his friend either. Instead, Johnson is going off of what he’s seen in offseason work.
"I've been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then Joe (Flacco) will come in," Johnson said. "I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he's coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through the preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table."
The main caveat is that Johnson said they will go with Pickett right now. He’s leaving the door open for Joe Flacco as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
Of the four, Flacco feels the most logical since he has experience under head coach Kevin Stefanski, but Pickett could be another veteran option — if they’re not ready to turn to one of the rookies.
