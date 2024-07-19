Four Panthers Land on PUP List to Start Training Camp
As the team gets prepared for the start of training camp, the Carolina Panthers made a few roster moves on Friday evening.
In addition to placing rookie running back Jonathon Brooks on the active/NFI list, the team placed wide receiver Jalen Coker, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, and outside linebacker Amaré Barno on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Wonnum signed a two-year deal with the club earlier this offseason, but has failed to make his way all the way back from a quad injury that he suffered last season while in Minnesota. In 15 games with the Vikings, Wonnum recorded 62 tackles, 15 QB hits, eight sacks, and seven tackles for loss.
Amaré Barno is recovering from a knee injury but was able to get in some limited work in the spring. Head coach Dave Canales did report some positive news during minicamp.
"He had a pretty good ACL injury. He's progressing great. He's on the field doing some straight-line running stuff today. He's been here every day working with our athletic training staff just to build the strength around it, his flexibility. The reports we're getting are great, so he's trending in the right direction. I don't have a specific date, but he is out there working and he's got his cleats on doing stuff, so I'm looking forward to getting him back up to speed so we can get him back in a practice at some point."
Details on the injuries to undrafted free agent signing Jalen Coker and veteran swing tackle Yosh Nijman have yet to be released.
