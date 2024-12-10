3 free agent running backs for Carolina Panthers to consider with Jonathon Brooks out
Jonathon Brooks' injury is not only devastating for a player who just worked his way back from the same ACL tear. It is also devastating to the Carolina Panthers. Their running back room was deep, but it's now entirely barren.
In the same game that Brooks tore his ACL for the second time, Raheem Blackshear, also the kick returner, went to the hospital with a chest injury. Miles Sanders remains on IR with an ankle injury. That leaves Chuba Hubbard and Mike Boone, someone most fans might not have heard of. Here are some free agents that might be of interest down the stretch.
Free agent RB help the Panthers can consider
1. Boston Scott
It hasn't worked well for the Panthers to bring in former Philadelphia Eagles running backs, but Boston Scott remains the best option. He is the only free agent who signed for over $2 million last year. That's not a high bar, but he was the best of the bunch and is still not yet 30.
2. Lynn Bowden
Former Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden is another "good" option on the market. He is barely 27, which means he wasn't very effective in the NFL. Still, he has far less tread on his tires and would likely be fine backing up Hubbard.
3. Eno Benjamin
Eno Benjamin was once a very brief breakout star. Injuries got in the way, but there was some talent. The best thing about Benjamin is that he hasn't even turned 26 yet, so he has the freshest legs of any back on the market. That should be enough for him to be a capable backup for a few weeks.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jalen Coker deserves a much bigger role when he returns to lineup
Panthers get worst possible news on rookie RB Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Legette gets called out by Panthers coach Dave Canales
NFL power rankings: Panthers keep climbing despite another loss