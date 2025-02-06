Greg Olsen sets the record straight on Tom Brady
Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen was removed from his seat on the No. 1 broadcast team at FOX once Tom Brady hung up his cleats and slid into his role as a color analyst.
Olsen wasn't bumped because he wasn't good enough, it was simply FOX holding true to their word that they would make the greatest player of all-time a part of their top broadcast crew when they signed him to a 10-year, $375 million contract.
For Olsen it was just bad timing more than anything.
FOX's deal with Brady came before they knew how talented Olsen was in the role, and the decision to move him to the No. 2 team has frustrated a large portion of football fans. Brady had zero experience and while he is improving, he's still no where near the same stratosphere of comfort as the former Panthers tight end. Olsen's knowledge of the game and ability to explain to viewers what is happening and why team's are taking certain approaches is what makes him so great. FOX's move has robbed Olsen of an opportunity to call a Super Bowl...at least for now.
While the competitor in Olsen is upset with the demotion, he's taking it much better than most. He's been a class act the entire time and in a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, he explained that he has no hard feelings toward Brady.
“I’ve talked to Tom regularly throughout the season. We got to know each other really well. I have a ton of respect for him which goes without saying as a player. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him as a guy since he’s joined FOX. This whole narrative of I hate watching him call games is not true. So here I am, on national TV, setting the record (straight). I like Tom. I’ve tried to help him. I’ve answered questions to the best that I can to help. I want to see him do well. I want to see him and Kevin (Burkhardt) and EA (Erin Andrews) and Tom Rinaldi have a great broadcast. I don’t have any personal animosity.”
Brady and Burkhardt will be on the call this Sunday for Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
