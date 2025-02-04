Carolina Panthers sign intriguing weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to bring in more weapons for Bryce Young this offseason, and they have gotten an early start.
Well, kind of.
The Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Brycen Tremayne to a reserve/future deal.
Tremayne spent the previous two seasons on the Washington Commanders practice squad and made one catch during the 2024 campaign.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Stanford, went undrafted in 2023 and then signed with the Commanders.
Tremayne spent four seasons at Stanford, arriving in 2019. He didn't make a significant impact with the Cardinal, totaling 74 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his entire collegiate career.
His best individual season came in 2023, when he caught 38 passes for 490 yards and three scores.
Tremayne is an intriguing weapon, though, as he stands 6-foot-4 and has some decent attributes to become a possession receiver. He definitely doesn't have elite speed, but he does stand a chance of at least contributing for Carolina next season.
Remember: fellow undrafted free agent Jalen Coker was a pleasant surprise for the Panthers this past season, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Tremayne could be a steal.
Of course, Carolina needs to dedicate time to finding more proven playmakers for Young in the coming months. The Panthers don't have a ton of cap room, but they should be exploring creative trades for players on rookie deals. They also need to pick up another wide out in the NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Peyton Manning sends strong message to Panthers on Bryce Young
Panthers should steer clear of this star pass rusher in free agency
7-round mock draft: Panthers trade back in Round 1 for defensive star
Panthers get great news regarding Adam Thielen and his NFL future