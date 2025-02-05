Panthers predicted to fix glaring hole with massive addition
The Carolina Panthers desperately need to repair their defense this offseason, as they just registered the worst defensive campaign in NFL history.
A big part of the Panthers' problem is their secondary, which is pretty barren outside of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Carolina could be in the market for some help at defensive back this offseason, and while it does not have a ton of cap room, it may want to make a big splash to rectify the problem.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is projecting the Panthers to sign Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to a three-year, $58 million deal.
"Jevon Holland is the best safety on the market, as a 25-year-old playmaker who has stacked some strong seasons together," Mosher wrote. "The Carolina Panthers have to upgrade their defense this offseason, and adding arguably the best secondary player in free agency would be a good start. Expect them to be in the wide receiver market, as well. But for the defense to get a lot of attention early in free agency."
Holland is a very underrated star.
The University of Oregon product played in 15 games this past season, posting 62 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four passes defended.
He was selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and instantly established himself as one of the best safeties in football, racking up 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended during his rookie campaign.
Since then, Holland has been one of the league's best-kept secrets and would represent an absolutely massive addition for Carolina, but whether or not the Panthers would want to spend that much of their cap space on a safety remains to be seen.
