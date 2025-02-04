Panthers may have a problem on their hands in key WR
Everyone knows that the Carolina Panthers need to add some more weapons for Bryce Young heading into the NFL offseason, which speaks to how poor of a job that front office has done in supplying Young with appropriate talent thus far.
The Panthers do have a couple of intriguing young wide receivers in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but really, only Coker was impressive this past season, which is crazy considering he went undrafted.
Legette, Carolina's 2024 first-round pick, did not exactly enjoy a great rookie campaign, and Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life went into detail on just how disappointing the University of South Carolina product was in his debut season.
"Unfortunately, Legette's NFL debut was more so defined by his quirky interviews and Sheesh of the Year drop than on-field accomplishments," Hartitz wrote. "The counting numbers largely speak for themselves (49 receptions, 497 yards, 4 TD), but the underlying efficiency metrics were REALLY rough even relative to past rookies."
Hartitz went on to note that among 96 rookie wide outs with 50 or more targets since 2015, Legette ranked 81st in yards route per run, 50th in targets per route run and 60th in passer rating when targeted.
Keep in mind: this wasn't just among first-round rookie receivers. It was among all rookie receivers in general over the last decade.
So, yeah: those aren't encouraging numbers for Legette, who hauled in 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at South Carolina. Prior to that, however, Legette had never even managed 200 yards in any individual campaign.
Is it possible that Legette's breakout 2023 season was a fluke?
It's too early to say for sure, and the 24-year-old obviously needs some more time, but it's clear as day that the Panthers need to work extra hard to add some pieces via free agency or trade this offseason in order to hedge their bets.
