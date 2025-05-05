Hunter Renfrow praises Panthers QB Bryce Young for an underrated part of his game
Hunter Renfrow is back in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Across his career, he's played with a number of quarterbacks, but he had some high praise for Bryce Young. The quarterback is entering his third year, and Renfrow has finally gotten a real chance to watch his game tape.
What he saw impressed him. Young was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL the last few weeks of the 2024 season, and Renfrow saw that and more. He specifically appreciated one aspect that might go unnoticed: his football IQ.
"Getting in here this week and watching him on film, he's very mobile, you know, he's got a high IQ and he just, he makes plays and he's a winner and that's what you want to be around. That's what you want to build around," Renfrow said.
In the NFL, Young hasn't been a winner, but he won endlessly in high school and college, but Renfrow's addition could be what helps that translate to the league. Renfrow may or may not make the roster since there's a crowded wide receiver room now, but he can at least, for the time being, mentor his young teammates.
Either way, the player who was out of the league last season is excited to get a chance to work with Young and believes the Panthers have a genuine building block on their hands.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young slapped with harsh reality check
Dan Morgan tells Thomas Davis why he took Tet McMillan > Jalon Walker
Cam Newton on how Jalen Milroe helped himself going into NFL draft
Xavier Legette refuses to share his secret raccoon recipe with Guy Fieri