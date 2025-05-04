Cam Newton named among dual-threat QBs who changed the NFL forever
Cam Newton was a star for the Auburn Tigers, leading them to a BCS National Championship in 2010. The next season, he was the No. 1 overall pick for the Carolina Panthers. Still a relatively new franchise, the Panthers had yet to find a true franchise quarterback. Newton changed that as he spent the first nine years of his career in Carolina.
During that span, he led them to a record of 68-55-1, plus a 3-4 record in the playoffs. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and even won the 2015 NFL MVP. That year, he was the driving force for their entire offense, even though they couldn't bring him the title in Super Bowl 50.
Even without a title, Newton changed the franchise forever. He also changed the NFL, according to Bolavip, who named Newton among the 20 greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in league history.
"Cam Newton (2011-2021) asserted himself as a dual-threat quarterback, compiling 5,628 rushing yards and an impressive 75 rushing touchdowns. Drafted first in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton's size, speed, and athleticism made him a force to be reckoned with. He earned the NFL MVP in 2015 and led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to Denver."
Carolina moved on from Newton following the 2019 season. He spent one year with the New England Patriots before returning to the Panthers in 2021.
He wasn't the same player at that point, and Carolina was 0-5 in his five starts. Even so, he still proved to be a weapon on the ground at 32 years old, running for 230 yards and five touchdowns.
For his career, Newton had 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns on the ground to go along with his 32,382 yards and 194 passing touchdowns. There will always be more dual-threats, but there will only ever be one Cam Newton.
