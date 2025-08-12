Insider: Panthers' 2025 X-Factor is not Bryce Young but someone else
If the opening preseason game made one thing clear, it's that the Carolina Panthers are toast without Bryce Young. The offense was so much better with him on the field than off it, as Young helped them score the only touchdown of the night in his two series. If he goes down, the Panthers are in trouble.
However, according to one NFL analyst, the Panthers' X-Factor for 2025 isn't Young. Instead, it's another offensive player, albeit one who absolutely will have a major impact on the quarterback this season.
Tetairoa McMillan labeled Panthers' X-Factor over Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers believe in Bryce Young, so much so that they passed on any defensive help, which was desperately needed, in the first round of the draft to select Tetairoa McMillan. Now, McMillan is the key cog. It all hinges on whether he's the type of player you pick in the top 10.
"The Alabama product struggled as a rookie and early in 2024 but became a legitimate difference-maker down the stretch last season. In his second season under head coach Dave Canales, Young might just become the top-tier passer he was in college," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said.
"It will help tremendously if rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan can give Young a legitimate No. 1 target," Knox added. Xavier Legette didn't break out last season. Adam Thielen is reliable, but he's not a WR1, and he's 35, nearing retirement. "Carolina needs McMillan to become a go-to target in the mold of division rivals Mike Evans, Drake London, and Chris Olave," Knox concluded.
Of course, that ultimately does circle back to Young. McMillan is the important piece because of what he can do or what he needs to do for Young. The Panthers have struggled to give him a legitimate star weapon in three years, but they're hoping that McMillan is that piece of the puzzle.
So far, in preseason and training camp, McMillan has at least looked the part of the WR1 the Panthers have been searching for since they traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst adds insult to injury from Panthers’ preseason opener
Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his ‘Madden’ likeness
Xavier Legette explains his side of preseason fight with Browns safety
3 Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger