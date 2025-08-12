Carolina Panthers WR makes list of worst NFL Week 1 preseason performers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan didn't have the best debut for his new team.
The No. 8 overall pick was listed as one of the worst Week 1 preseason performers by Sportsnaut contributor Matt Johnson.
"As is the case with Ashton Jeanty, there’s no reason to be even a bit concerned about Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after one preseason game," Johnson wrote.
"After all, C.J. Stroud was dreadful during the preseason in his first year and he’s turned into an NFL star. This was just not the greatest showing for the first wide receiver picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. While McMillan finished the game with 43 receiving yards on two receptions, he was also credited with two drops. One of those came in the end zone, caused by running a bad route. With the bad came some good, that being more reps to build rapport with Bryce Young and a great over-the-shoulder catch he made in tight coverage by the sideline. The arrow is pointing up for McMillan."
The preseason is all about learning from mistakes and McMillan made a few during the team's first game against the Cleveland Browns.
It's not about how many mistakes these young players make, but rather how to respond from them.
We'll see how McMillan responds in the Panthers' second preseason game when they take on former No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside NRG Stadium in the Lone Star State.
