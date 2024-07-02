It's Not Time to Give Up on Miles Sanders Just Yet
It's easy to get caught up in things that are new in life. For Carolina Panthers fans, there is a load of excitement surrounding rookie running back Jonathon Brooks and rightfully so. Even the pick up of veteran Rashaad Penny is a well-liked move around the Carolina's. But let's not write off Miles Sanders just yet.
Why?
Well, for one, he ran behind the worst offensive line in the NFL in 2023. That group deployed nearly a dozen different starting lineups which can not only throw off the chemistry among the big fellas, but also with the back running behind them. If there's a constant revolving door at multiple spots, it can be challenging for a back to anticipate where gaps will open and when. Timing is a big piece of the run game and Sanders wasn't the only one who struggled identifying the right moment to make his read and go.
While Chuba Hubbard flashed here and there as the lead back, it's not like he lit the world on fire. He only averaged 3.8 yards per carry which ranked 41st in the league. Prior to 2023, Sanders' worst yards per carry average in the NFL was 4.6. He had one of the best offensive lines to run behind in Philadelphia and proved that he can do damage with just a little bit of help.
Dave Canales is going to place an emphasis on the run game, but also on getting his best playmakers the ball in space. Sanders has showcased in the past his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and that's something I expect will be a big part of this offense. He has better hands than any back in that room, it just hasn't been put on display in recent years.
The reality is, Sanders is the most expensive back on Carolina's roster and they're not going to keep him on the sideline. They will give him every opportunity to earn back that starting job or at the very least, split the role with Chuba Hubbard or Jonathon Brooks, once healthy.
