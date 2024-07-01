Predicting the Over/Under for Bryce Young's Passing Yards & TDs
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is entering a crucial year two. Things didn't go so well for the 2023 1st overall pick, but his new supporting cast (coaching staff included) should allow for him to take the next step in his development.
What will his 2024 campaign look like? Today, we predict whether Young will go over or under the passing yards and touchdowns total set by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Passing Yards: 3,200.5
Prediction: Over.
Young had 2,877 yards as a rookie throwing to arguably the worst batch of receivers the league had to offer. He was also sacked 62 times on the season and when he wasn't sacked he still faced immense pressure on nearly every dropback. With the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, a pair of receivers who can get separation and rack up yards after the catch, I like Young's chances to exceed the 3,200-yard marker. There were 10 occasions a year ago where Young threw for under 200 yards. By cutting that number in half and with more opportunities to get the ball out thanks to better interior protection, I think 3,500 is in reach.
Passing Touchdowns: 18.5
Prediction: Under.
This is a tough one to predict, if I'n being honest. This seems to be right at that sweet spot for Young this season. Why am I leaning to the under? Dave Canales has made it very clear that there is going to be a major emphasis on running the football. This team is going to lean on its big guys up front and the addition of Rashaad Penny will give them a better chance of hammering it in the end zone when at the goal line. I wouldn't be shocked if Young finishes the season right at 18 touchdown tosses.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Is Jonathon Brooks a Dark-Horse Candidate for Rookie of the Year Award?
Jonathon Brooks is This Year's Version of Jahmyr Gibbs