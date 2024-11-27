Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury Update: Rookie tight end's status for Week 13 revealed
Ja'Tavion Sanders had to be carted off on a back-board during the closing seconds of last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He would eventually land in the hospital, but the team has shared positive updates on his status since. The Carolina Panthers player was back at practice today, but is he going to play in Week 13?
Ja'Tavion Sanders not expected to play Sunday
When the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will, in all likelihood, not have Ja'Tavion Sanders available. The rookie tight end was experiencing a stellar first year and had developed a good rapport with Bryce Young before going down, and he's not expected to back next week.
Sanders flipped onto his head and suffered a scary neck injury last week. He was down for a long time without moving, but gave the crowd a thumbs up on his way out. Dave Canales reported after halftime that he was told Sanders had been moving around.
Sanders was back at practice today but in street clothes and it would be a surprise to see him on the field in Week 13. That said, the Panthers rookie's outlook is not as scary. Overall, team reporter David Newton says the news around the tight end has been positive.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
2025 NFL draft order: Where are Panthers slated to pick after Week 12?
Panthers pulled off rare feat against Andy Reid’s Chiefs last week
Pat McAfee says the Panthers look like a completely different team
Panthers PFF grades: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney get top marks