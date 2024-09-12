Jadeveon Clowney injury update: Latest on Panthers star DE's status for Week 2
Carolina Panthers veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney did not participate in Wednesday's practice, sitting out due to an ankle injury. Head coach Dave Canales said he came out of the Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints a little sore and wanted to give him a day to recover before testing it ahead of Week 2.
On Thursday, Clowney took a step in the right direction practicing in limited fashion indicating that he is trending toward being available for the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Panthers struggled to stop the run last Sunday and only managed to get to quarterback Derek Carr once. With defensive tackle Derrick Brown out for the remainder of the season, the Panthers can't afford to lose many other key players in the front seven, especially on the edge.
Below is a look at the Carolina Panthers' full injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
RB Raheem Blackshear (not injury related)
OT Taylor Moton (rest)
LIMITED
P Johnny Hekker (back)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)
OG Robert Hunt (shoulder)
OG Damien Lewis (groin)
TE Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back)
LB Josey Jewell (groin)
FULL
OT Yosh Nijman (tibia)
The Panthers and Chargers will tee things off this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
