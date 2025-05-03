Jadeveon Clowney named Panthers' most-expendable player going into 2025
There are very few players on the Carolina Panthers roster who would net a decent return in a trade and would also be somebody that the Panthers are willing to move on from.
The one that sticks out like a sore thumb is veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who Pro Football Network recently tabbed as the team's most expendable player.
"With Carolina improving but still in its rebuild phase, the Panthers should allow the rookies every opportunity to play in 2025. That could put a player like Jadeveon Clowney on the trade block, both this offseason and ahead of the in-season trade deadline."
"At 32 years old in a contract year, Clowney is one of the more obvious trade targets league-wide. His age means he doesn’t really fit in with the Panthers’ timeline, but he’s still effective enough that contending teams should love to have the former first overall pick in their pass-rushing rotation. Even if Clowney wants to stay home in the Carolinas, the Panthers should look at adding more draft capital given that contenders like the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles could all use another edge rusher."
In last weekend’s draft, the Panthers used their second and third round selections on pass rushers Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss).
In an ideal world, those rookies aren’t forced to be heavily relied on and can learn from a guy who’s been around the block, such as Clowney. But Carolina’s defense could stand to see improved depth in both the secondary and the linebacker unit. Parting ways with Clowney can free up roughly $7.8 million in cap space for GM Dan Morgan to allocate to the aforementioned areas.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers in familiar territory in post 2025 NFL draft power rankings
Analytics point to the Panthers’ 2025 draft class as one of the NFL’s best
Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about
Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade up in Round 1