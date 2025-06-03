Jake Delhomme calls out Panthers fans to assemble for 'true home game' vs. Cowboys
A few times per season, Bank of America Stadium looks like an away game for the Carolina Panthers. When the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, or even New Orleans Saints come to Charlotte, there's a strong away team presence in the stands.
One reason that's happened more often than the Panthers would like is that the product hasn't been very good. By the third or fourth home game, the season has felt lost and barreling toward another top pick in the draft.
Winning will help solve that issue, and for the Panthers to avoid the Cowboys' takeover in 2025 for what would be the third straight year, they have to get out to a much better start and show some signs of promise.
Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme is one of many who are tired of seeing Cowboys fans litter the streets of Charlotte and filling up the Bank.
"We certainly know how the Dallas fans travel, and the last couple of times we hosted them, it was later in the season and things weren't going well. So, Dallas really filled up that stadium. I think that's the biggest thing when I, when I look at that; that needs to be a Carolina true home game," Delhomme told Panthers.com.
"We need to start off the season well, play well, we want our fans to love us, but this is where we—that's just how my mind works—we owe these guys. They come in, they go over the stadium, those fans from Dallas, and and it hasn't gone our way with them. So another team that wasn't in the playoffs last year, that got the best of us late in the season and we started to play better and that was a bump in the road."
The Panthers are set to host the Cowboys on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET.
