3 things Carolina Panthers fans must do at Bank of America Stadium

For the first time in a full decade, the Carolina Panthers will play a home playoff game in front of their devoted fans. Those fans have suffered almost endlessly since then, but the time has finally come to get out and support.

It's obviously a huge game, and because of the way the NFL playoffs work (for now), the 8-9 Panthers get to host the 12-5 Los Angeles Rams. They need to take full advantage of their home-field presence, and that means getting some help from the fans.

Be loud all the time

The Rams aren't the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they are an NFL team, which means they can be affected by crowd noise. The Bucs struggled a few times with false starts and other clock-related issues because of the crowd.

It might be easy for fans to get quiet when things get rough, which they will. But the Panthers need that presence all game long. Get hyped when Cam Newton bangs the drum and don't let up until the final whistle.

Do not boo

There's a very good chance this game gets out of hand. Every single analyst is picking the Rams to win, most of them handily. It could get ugly, which would not be surprising given the state of these two teams.

There may be a temptation to boo when it gets really bad. Maybe it's 28-7 in the fourth quarter and the team punts or turns the ball over. Don't boo.

The Panthers are having their only moderately successful season in almost a decade, and this is part of the growth. They're not there yet, so just try to remember that.

Show up early

This is for the fans and for the team. If fans show up early, they can get loud earlier and make the Rams feel their presence. Hearing a loud fan base during the coin flip could be pretty daunting, even to a veteran team.

But more so, this is for fans because Cam Newton will host his podcast at the Roaring Riot tailgate at 12:30 near the stadium. It's their chance to show him how beloved he is and make this an event to remember, which might help further smooth the relationship between the team and the former MVP.

