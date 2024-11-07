Jaycee Horn hopes to be with Carolina Panthers for the long haul
Dan Morgan's comments about stocking the Carolina Panthers roster with "dogs" were on stuck on repeat this offseason. His commitment to adding some fire to the roster riled up Panthers fans hoping for a change in the franchise's overall demeanor that lacked spice in recent years. Morgan's player on defense with the most canine-like tendencies wasn't one that was brought in this offseason, he's one that's been around for most of the decade, and he hopes to be in Carolina for the forseeable future.
Jaycee Horn: “I hope I’m here long term too.”
During his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, Dan Morgan was asked about Jaycee Horn and if he received calls on the veteran defensive back ahead of this week's trade deadline. Morgan responded by saying he "politely" declined overtures from rivals squads, and confirmed that Jaycee Horn is "ours." That's good news for Panthers fans and Horn's teammates.
The former South Carolina Gamecock has been massive for an ailing Carolina Panthers defense. Even with a large portion of the original starting defense crumbling around him, Horn has showed up to work every Sunday and done his job with five-star results. In Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints, Horn didn't allow a single catch, locking down the boundary against a squad that torched him and the rest of Carolina's defensive backfield in week one.
Jaycee Horn's contract year
This season long projected to be an important one for Horn. Carolina declined to extend a long-term contract offer to Horn this past offseason, allowing him to play on his fifth-year option before hitting free agency in the spring of 2025. Injury concerns and inconsistent play have marred the early career of the once assumed shut down corner, but halfway through 2024 Jaycee has answered questions both about his play and his health. He's played 97.6% of Carolina's defensive snaps, and his 72.7 PFF grade has him ranked as one of the league's top-30 cornerbacks, proving that when healthy, Horn is among the league's elite.
Recent contract extensions for Patrick Surtain, A.J. Terrell, and Trevon Diggs, Horn's contemporaries, have the veteran boundary corner looking at his next payday like Scrooge McDuck. Horn is set to receive a massive payday in 2025, and thankfully for all parties, it looks like those checks will be signed by David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers.
