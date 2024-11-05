What Adam Thielen said about outgoing Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo is no longer with the Carolina Panthers. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, a team that had been rumored to be in on Adam Thielen before making the move. Mingo played a season and a half with Carolina, all under the mentorship and vet leadership of Thielen, who was brought in to do just that.
Thielen, who appears for now to be safe from a midseason trade, got the chance just yesterday to speak about his now ex-teammate. He was effusive in his praise of the second-year player before seeing him go elsewhere.
Adam Thielen comments on Jonathan Mingo after Panthers trade WR
Jonathan Mingo was drafted with the 39th overall pick in 2023 to provide Bryce Young a weapon to grow with. Adam Thielen had been brought in to be the reliable vet and to coach up the young pass-catchers. Now, Mingo heads to Dallas with a seventh-round pick for a 2025 fourth.
Yesterday, Thielen said, "He's a worker. He's a guy who doesn't listen to the noise, just shows up every single day, consistently, and does his job. And eventually he will get rewarded for that." The reward won't be in Carolina, though.
Mingo had one of the lowest catch percentages since being drafted and was passed by Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, two rookies, this year. Even veteran David Moore seemed to be ahead of him on the depth chart.
Thielen also advised Mingo that the league can be very up-and-down, so he shouldn't necessarily expect things to start going well immediately. But as long as he continues putting in the work that Thielen saw him put in, Mingo will come out fine.
