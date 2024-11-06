Panthers GM Dan Morgan 'politely' declined all teams who called for Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers had more than a few assets they could have traded at the deadline. Jaycee Horn, a former first-round pick and standout cornerback on an expiring deal, was one of them. Ultimately, he remained put even as the Tuesday deadline passed.
The Panthers defense has been maligned by injuries, and it has played a part in their 2-7 record so far. Selling Horn wouldn't have been a bad idea as he would've brought in a nice return, but GM Dan Morgan opted not to totally gut his defense.
Panthers GM Dan Morgan declined to trade Jaycee Horn
Dan Morgan, a former Panthers player who is in his first season as GM, revealed on Wednesday that had received plenty of calls about Jaycee Horn from contending teams. The GM said he "politely" told them he wasn't going to make a deal, saying that Horn was "ours."
This comes after a report that the Panthers want to eventually extend both Horn and Chuba Hubbard. Both are on expiring contracts and could've been moved for draft picks, but the team decided not to move on from arguably the best players on either side of the ball. Now, they just have to extend Horn to make it all worth it, or they risk losing him when they could've added at least a few useful picks.
