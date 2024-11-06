NFL experts pick between Panthers and Giants for matchup in Munich for Week 10
The Carolina Panthers are riding high off the back of their second win of the NFL season. A thrilling come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints was unexpected but has the team in good spirits for arguably just the second time this season. Up next is a trip to Munich to take on the New York Giants.
As with every week, the experts have made their predictions. However, it is worth noting that the majority of the picks last week picked the Panthers to lose, so take this information with a grain of salt.
Panthers-Giants picks revealed ahead of Germany Week 10
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Giants 24, Panthers 17
Iyer: "Daniel Jones keeps going up and down as a veteran starting QB for New York, win or lose. Bryce Young might have bought an extended second-year look for Carolina. Jones, however, will face less of a pass rush overseas here than Young. He will have better receiving support and use his athleticism to his veteran advantage."
Richard Morin, USA Today: Panthers 16, Giants 7
Morin: "Not sure this one is worth waking up early. I still think both teams have solid playmakers ― the Giants' Malik Nabers and the Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders ― but in the end it'll be Carolina who comes out ahead in an ugly one."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Giants 22, Panthers 17
Bender: "The Panthers picked up their second victory in Week 9, and Bryce Young had some run support from Chuba Hubbard, who had 72 yards and two TDs. The Giants have been brutal through a four-game losing streak, but the running game has picked up in the past two weeks. Daniel Jones has more to work with in the passing game with Malik Nabers. Carolina is 1-4 ATS as an underdog of six points or less."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Panthers 21, Giants 17
Cluff: "Bryce Young and company surprised us with the win over the New Orleans Saints. A win over the struggling Giants (losers of four straight) would not surprise us."
Our prediction: Giants 27, Panthers 24
The New York Giants are not a good football team, and don't let last week's win fool you, the Carolina Panthers aren't either. This is the last remaining winnable game on the schedule, so the Panthers certainly have a chance. Their defense was excellent last week against... a banged up Derek Carr with his fourth-best wide receiver.
Malik Nabers will give the Panthers a lot of trouble. Bryce Young, assuming he starts again, should have an even more comfortable outing with Adam Thielen and Jonathon Brooks back in the lineup, but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive mismatch.
