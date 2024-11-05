Panthers updated WR depth chart after Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo trades
The Carolina Panthers now have a wide receiver depth chart that is totally different from what it was in Week 1. They have traded two players and seen the rise of an undrafted rookie. The pass-catcher hierarchy has shifted rapidly and could continue to do so before the Trade Deadline, as Adam Thielen is another trade candidate.
Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson, who was traded before Sunday's win, are out. Jalen Coker has emerged and shot up the depth chart in recent weeks. The people Bryce Young is throwing to aren't exactly a who's who, but they've been getting the job done.
Updated Panthers depth chart following WR trades
It's difficult to project what the depth chart will truly look like in action once Adam Thielen comes back. This is an pretty new offense than the one he exited in Week 3. For now, he's the de facto WR1, but don't be surprised if Xavier Legette comes out on top.
If not, Legette would be WR2. Jalen Coker has been fantastic and is likely WR3 behind them. Veteran wideout David Moore would come in fourth on the updated chart. That doesn't include tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who is coming off his best game as a pro.
