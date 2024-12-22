Jaycee Horn smiles about Cardinals trash talking after elimination from playoffs
Jaycee Horn and the Carolina Panthers walked off the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. The cornerback was part of a stout defensive shutdown in overtime, which allowed the Panthers to march down for the game-winning score.
The loss eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs. Thanks to a win from the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals needed a win just to stay alive for one more week. At 7-8, they have no chance of advancing into the postseason after the season ends. Horn commented on that after the game.
Jaycee Horn laughs about Cardinals missing out on playoffs
After Chuba Hubbard's walk-off touchdown, the Cardinals are done. Jaycee Horn and the defense played a hand in that. "That's tough," Horn said with a smile. "I mean their players is over there calling our team trash and all that, so that's tough really to be going home like that, but it is what it is."
This comes after a video seemed to surface of Cards tight end Trey McBride complaining that the Panthers were "sorry as f**k" on the way to the locker room. McBride finished with three catches for 20 yards on the day.
McBride had a chance to catch his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, as Horn committed a ticky-tack penalty on a ball that would've been hard to catch. The tight end also made a juggling conversion in overtime before the Cardinals had to punt.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton goes off on Stephen A. Smith over NFL MVP debate
Panthers projected to draft ‘elite’ receiving threat at tight end in 2025
Dave Canales finally makes overdue announcement re: Bryce Young
Panthers great Luke Kuechly dishes on relationship with Cam Newton