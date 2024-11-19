Jaycee Horn gives his take on the Panthers defense coming out of bye week
Jaycee Horn has been the Carolina Panthers most impactful defender through eleven weeks. The lockdown corner has consistently put up high-level performances with elite PFF grades that match the eye test. Horn had some choice words about his own play and the Carolina defense as a whole when they were mired in their early season losing streak, and he spoke to the media again following the bye to refresh his take on the unit's play.
"I think we're still figuring it out really. I feel like on our best days we're just a tough, physical defense; running around, having fun, talking sh--. That's when it's the most fun for me. That makes football fun when that's the personality of the defense and every guy takes on that mantra to just go out there, let go, have fun, and play loose. I feel like we've been doing that the last couple of weeks and we've got to keep it going."
Whatever the Panthers are doing is working. Carolina has held three straight opponents under 30 points (a low bar, I'm aware), after allowing at least 34 points on defense in four consecutive contests.
They'll face their stiffest test in weeks on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to come limping into Back of America Stadium following their first loss of the season in Buffalo. The Chiefs offense has yet to light up the scoreboard like they are known to do, but the potential to do some serious damage to an ascending Panthers defense still lies within Mahomes' magical right arm.
Horn has gone mono a mono with some of the NFL's elite receivers (Chris Olave, Ja'Marr Chase, and Terry McLaurin come to mind), and he'll have the chance to square up with an all-time great on Sunday. The Chiefs made a hefty swing to upgrade their wide receiver room when they acquired DeAndre Hopkins before the NFL trade deadline, and the move has paid early dividends.
Hopkins eviscerated Carolina's division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in his second game as a Chief to the tune of eight catches for 96 yards and two scores. Hopkins strength at the catch point will be something to watch for Panthers fans to watch as him and Horn square up like bucking rams on contested pass attempt opportunities.
