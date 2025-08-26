Linebacker-challenged Panthers need to make a claim for Chad Muma
It's NFL cut day, which is when every team must release the players who have tried to make the roster down to 53 total. It's a day many Carolina Panthers players have been dreading, but it's also an opportunity. Other teams will be cutting players whom the Panthers could use.
Already, well in advance of the 4 pm ET deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released someone the Panthers desperately need: Chad Muma. His release was a bit surprising, which means a golden opportunity has landed in Carolina's lap.
Defense-saving player is there on a silver platter for Carolina Panthers
I won't sugarcoat it: the Panthers have an abysmal linebacker corps. Josey Jewell's release due to concussion issues set an already bad linebacker room back significantly. This is what the Panthers are working with on the roster now:
- Krys Barnes
- Claudin Cherilus
- Thomas Incoom
- Bam Martin-Scott
- Mapalo Mwansa
- Jon Rhattigan
- Christian Rozeboom
- Trevin Wallace
That's so far from a who's who. That might not even be a good linebacking corps in college. It's dire, but a solution might've just arrived in the form of Chad Muma. Unfortunately, a lot of other teams will feel the same way.
Still, the Panthers probably have the most glaring need at linebacker, and they have a little bit of cap space to work with if they really want to sign a player of his caliber (which they absolutely should). Muma is bordering on must-sign for the Panthers. He will either clear waivers or land with a team with more priority, but the Panthers have to try.
Sure, the former third-rounder got cut for a reason, but Jacksonville has significantly better linebacker depth than Carolina. There will be a ton of cuts today that will land elsewhere and be impactful; it's the nature of the sport.
Carolina should be first in line for Muma, though. It's unlikely a better linebacker is cut today, and that's easily their most pressing need going into 2025. It is a genuine black hole on the roster, and this is going to be the best chance to fix it. Of course, it's not totally up the Dan Morgan and company, but they need to give it their best effort.
