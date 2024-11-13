Miles Sanders injury: Latest update on Panthers veteran RB's injury in Munich
Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the Carolina Panthers outing in Munich. The running back went down on an awkward play and had to be carted off the field. He was ruled out and it left the Panthers in a tough situation in the backfield.
Chuba Hubbard was excellent, but without Jonathon Brooks and then losing Sanders, the running back room got thin quickly. Fortunately, the Panthers have a bye week and they've gotten some good news on the running back front lately. Here's the latest on Sanders and when the team expects to have him back.
Miles Sanders avoids the worst with ankle injury in Munich
Miles Sanders underwent multiple tests in the wake of the injury he suffered in Munich. During the Panthers eventual win, Sanders had to be carted off. It looked bad, but the tests have not shown anything of major concern. He's still dealing with a lot of swelling that the team wants to go down, but he hasn't broken anything.
The Panthers bye week comes at a good time. Sanders may or may not be back after the off week, but it will help him miss fewer games. The team isn't sure whether or not he's going to play in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is only expected to miss a little bit of time and it is not considered major.
