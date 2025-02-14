NFL analyst projects big boost for Bryce Young passing numbers in 2025
Though his play, and the film will back this up, was great down the stretch, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young didn't have mindboggling stats. Save for his five-touchdown outburst in the season finale, his stat lines were often on the pedestrian side despite how well he was playing.
In 2025, one NFL analyst believes that's going to change, and that Young will have a tremendous season that his stats back up. It should result in a true career year for the third-year player who returned from the bench last season.
NFL analyst expects big year from Bryce Young
What might Bryce Young look like in a full season now that he's comfortable in Dave Canales' offense? 2024 Baker Mayfield, according to Pro Football Network's staff. They wrote, "Mayfield saw the biggest QB+ boost from 2022 (53.6) to 2023 (79.6) in his first season under Dave Canales, a title Young (50.7 in 2023, 67.8 in 2024) held this past season."
They went on, "Canales increased Mayfield’s average depth of target by 26.5% from the previous season and helped him trim his interception rate by 25%. We saw signs of similar progression last season from Young, another former top pick but one who had less NFL seasoning when Canales took over."
Their bold prediction is that Young clears 4,000 passing yards, something that hasn't been done since Cam Newton in 2011, his rookie year. Through the first 11 weeks, Young averaged 7.8 air yards per throw and a 2.3% interception rate. After that, those numbers jumped to 9.4 air yards per throw and a tiny 1.3% interception rate
"That’s a similar statistical growth (+20.5% aDOT and a 43.5% improvement on interception rate), and the Panthers boast a young core of skill position players to support Young," PFN argued. It's been a long time since the Panthers had anyone lighting it up through the air, but the numbers suggest that Young could do it this year.
