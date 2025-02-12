Panthers brutally named worst fit for Micah Parsons clone
The Carolina Panthers unquestionably need to address their defense this offseason, as they just finished with the worst defense in NFL history.
The issue is that the Panthers are somewhat limited financially, as they don't have a ton of cap room heading into free agency.
As a result, Carolina may have to punt to the NFL Draft in order to land a truly impactful player on the defensive side of the ball, and one name that has surfaced for the Panthers is Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Here's the thing: Carolina owns the eighth overall pick in the draft, and Carter will almost surely be off the board by then. The Panthers would have to trade up to acquire him, but Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department doesn't even think they should bother.
In a piece where Bleacher Report listed the worst possible fits for some of the draft's top prospects, it claimed that Carolina would be the worst landing spot for Carter.
Bleacher Report wrote that the Penn State standout, who has been likened to Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, is "not a finished product" and that he needs to land with a team that is going to properly cultivate him.
"In some ways, he's similar to fellow former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons," B/R wrote. "He needs a deployment plan to fully realize how destructive he can be to opposing offenses. A team that sticks him on one edge and hopes he consistently wins his matchup, particularly if the squad lacks a strong bookend, will still get results. It won't get top-end production, though."
Evidently, Bleacher Report does not think the Panthers would be able to provide Carter with the environment he needs to succeed.
Still, Carter seems talented enough to post elite results anywhere he goes, so if he is somehow available for Carolina in April, the Panthers should absolutely pull the trigger.
