Carolina Panthers' offense earns spicy prediction for 2025
Are things finally starting to turn around for the Carolina Panthers? They certainly showed some positive signs at the end of this past season, winning two of their last three games as quarterback Bryce Young finally began to come alive.
Of course, the question is whether or not that momentum will carry over into 2025, but Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated seems to think it will.
In a piece where Orr made bold predictions for all 32 NFL teams, he dropped a rather jarring take on the Panthers' offense.
"The Panthers will score 40 or more points three times next season," Orr wrote. "Last year, the Panthers were subject to three games in which their opponents hung 40 on the board. But the new and improved Carolina under second-year head coach Dave Canales will have Bryce Young pushing into the top-10 quarterback category with a series of high-wire performances. While it helps that Carolina has a favorable slate of opponents, I think David Tepper was right at the end of this season when he suggested that the team had found its coach and quarterback."
For what it's worth, the Panthers only scored 40 points once in 2024, which came in the season finale when Carolina beat the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 44-38 in overtime. Heck, the Panthers only hit the 30-point mark three times throughout the entire year.
But Orr definitely seems to believe in Young and the Panthers, who definitely have some intriguing young talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker was a pleasant surprise, and running back Chuba Hubbard quietly established himself as one of the league's best running backs. Carolina also has interesting pieces like second-year players Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders.
That being said, the Panthers do need to add some more weapons this offseason.
