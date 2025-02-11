All Panthers

Carolina Panthers can sadly wave goodbye to this superstar WR

The Carolina Panthers probably have no chance of acquiring this superstar wide receiver at this point.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are entering the NFL offseason knowing that they need to add some weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, especially considering how well he played down the stretch of 2024.

The problem is that the Panthers don't have a ton of cap room, so they may have to resort to pursuing creative trades in order to address their needs.

One name Carolina surely had on its radar was New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, especially after Wilson went out of his way to compliment Young on social media.

There was speculation that the Jets could potentially trade Wilson due to his apparently icy relationship with Aaron Rodgers, but now that Rodgers is on his way out of New York, it doesn't look like the Panthers will have much of a shot of acquiring Wilson.

Wilson is under team control through 2026, so the Jets don't have to be in any rush to trade him. The only reason they may have been willing to move him was if they kept Rodgers, but now that that's done, New York would be silly to part ways with the 24-year-old now.

Honestly, the idea of swinging a deal for Wilson was probably always a pipe dream for Carolina. Even if the Jets decided to move forward with Rodgers for 2025, it was still unlikely that they were going to trade Wilson, and even if they did, he may have forced his way to a legitimate contender.

Regardless, the Panthers will now be forced to explore other options in the coming months.

New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.
