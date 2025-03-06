NFL analyst wants Bryce Young to link up with suddenly available superstar WR
The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver pretty badly, and all of a sudden, there are so many enticing options available. Davante Adams was released. So was Tyler Lockett. Chris Godwin is on the open market. So is Stefon Diggs. DK Metcalf just said wants a trade.
The latter might be the most interesting prospect. Metcalf has a connection to Dave Canales, and he's a big body with speed that could thrive with someone like Bryce Young, who's been throwing to pretty tall receivers but none like Metcalf.
In fact, one NFL analyst believes the pairing of Young and Metcalf would be great and perhaps a little bit of positive karma for the young quarterback. USA Today's John Crumpler said, "It would be pretty fun to watch Bryce Young throw to DK Metcalf after what he worked with his first two seasons. Just a thought."
There would be a cost to pay for adding Metcalf, who reportedly can get at least a third-round pick from some NFL team. There's also the fact that he's now on an expiring contract. The Panthers would be forking over assets for maybe only 17 games of a wide receiver who arguably got outplayed by his second-year teammate last year.
That said, Metcalf would absolutely be the WR1 in Carolina. Adam Thielen is by default, but he's old and doesn't have that gear anymore. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker may or may not have a leap in them to become the WR1, which leaves the Panthers in need of someone.
One could argue that signing someone like Lockett or drafting someone later in the draft is the smartest move to save funds and assets to address the wide receiver position, a position that's far from the most in need of an upgrade.
However, one can argue, as Crumpler did, that seeing Young and Metcalf together would be worth the price of a trade and a possible extension as it would finally give him the weapon the Panthers have so long tried to find.
