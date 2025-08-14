NFL analyst names 3 contenders in Panthers' most important position battle
The center position battle is complete for the Carolina Panthers, with Austin Corbett winning the job. That was one of two major position battles the Panthers had during training camp and preseason. Now, there's only one left, and it was arguably the more important one anyway.
Aside from Tre'von Moehrig taking one of the spots, there is no real indication of who will play opposite him at safety. The back end of the defense has one starter and three other options to play, according to Bleacher Report insider Moe Moton.
The three players up for the second safety spot with Panthers
Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom are all competing to earn the starting job beside Tre'von Moehrig, whom the Panthers signed to a three-year deal this offseason.
Scott is back on a one-year deal. As of now, he's been the alternate starter, but that is reportedly mainly to help Moehrig get up to speed on the defense. Scott is essentially functioning as a mentor, but that could change once Moehrig has it down.
Either way, he's not the definitive starter, as Ransom and Richardson are very much in the mix. Ransom has looked particularly good in preseason.
"A fourth-rounder out of Ohio State, Ransom can bring sound tackling to a defense that missed the third-most tackles (132) last season," Moton said. "It's no surprise that he made stops all over the field in Carolina's Week 1 preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns, registering four tackles (three solo)."
Ransom has very little competition, though. He's up against a special teams player and a very inexperienced starter, so the bar is not that high. "Ransom could climb the depth chart for the top spot next to Moehrig," Moton concluded.
However, it's worth noting that Ransom is a similar player to Moehrig. They're both better downhill and in the run game making tackles. The Panthers probably need someone who's better in coverage, although Scott and Richardson are probably not the answer there, either.
So ultimately, the best overall player is probably going to get the nod regardless of whether it leaves a coverage gap over the top.
