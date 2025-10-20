NFL analyst admits it 'might be time' to take the Carolina Panthers seriously
These are not the same Carolina Panthers anymore. That much is true after seven weeks. Even the 2024 Panthers would've lost a couple of the four wins the Panthers have earned this year, so the culture is changing before our very eyes.
Week 7 against the New York Jets (yes, the winless Jets) was the real litmus test. The Panthers played poorly on offense, which is something the old Panthers did in games they were expected to dominate, but where this version differentiated itself was by winning anyway.
And with that, the Panthers are 4-3, and, at least for the moment, actually in the playoff race. Are they good or not? It's hard to tell, but one insider believes it's at least time to stop considering them the same, old, laughingstock Panthers.
Insider believes Panthers deserve more respect now
The Panthers face a really difficult matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Bills are coming off a bye week and are probably still mad about a bad loss to another NFC South opponent. Bryce Young may not play with an ankle injury. It could be a bad Sunday next week.
But for the time being, the vibes are so high. And for the first time in a long time, the Panthers at least look like a competent and serious football team. One insider said as much while giving the team a B+ grade for their road win.
"The Panthers won this game because their defense feasted on one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Derrick Brown was an absolute wrecking ball: Not only did he lead the team in tackles, but he also recorded two of their six sacks," CBS Sports insider John Breech wrote.
He also shouted out Jaycee Horn's career day. "Offensively, the Panthers might have to give some serious thought to letting Rico Dowdle be the main guy in the backfield. Chuba Hubbard got the start, but Dowdle came in and rushed for 79 yards on just 17 carries," he continued. "It's hard to say how good the Panthers are, but they've now won three in a row and it might be time to take them seriously."
That alone is a big win. Even last year, when the Panthers surged to finish the season, they were still "just the Panthers." Now, they're not, and they deserve to be treated as a real NFL team, even if they don't end up making the playoffs.
