Sensational Jaycee Horn game lands him among NFL's biggest Week 7 winners
Through six weeks of the NFL season, Jaycee Horn had just one interception. The Carolina Panthers CB recorded arguably the highlight-reel interception of the season with one hand, taking a potential touchdown away from Travis Hunter.
On Sunday, he tripled his total, adding two crucial picks and potentially outdoing himself on that earlier pick with yet another one-handed grab. In a defensive slugfest with the New York Jets, Horn proved his worth and got one insider's attention.
Jaycee Horn named big winner from Panthers' slugfest win
While the Bryce Young injury looms large, the focus should be on the Panthers' defense after Sunday. Sure, it was the hapless Jets, but this was a dominant effort in all three phases. It started up front with six (after coming in with five) sacks, but Jaycee Horn was the story.
"In what was largely a defensive battle, the team that made the biggest stops was always likely to walk away with a victory. Cornerback Jaycee Horn had two of the biggest plays in the game," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kristopher Knox, and Moe Moton said in naming Horn the big winner.
"Late in the third quarter, he robbed the Jets of a touchdown with a fantastic one-handed interception in the end zone. He had a second pick in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win for Carolina," they continued.
That doesn't even do Horn's performance justice. On the first pick, he was "beat" on a deep route, and Tyrod Taylor heaved it to the back of the end zone. Horn was able to catch back up and make a play on the ball with one hand, going to the ground and securing it just before rolling out of bounds. There was a safety coming across right behind who might've been able to make a play, but Horn saved a touchdown in a seven-point win.
The second came after the Panthers offense again stalled and gave the Jets another comeback attempt down by seven. He ran the route for the receiver and picked it off cleanly with two hands, never even allowing Josh Reynolds to get a finger on the ball.