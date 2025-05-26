NFL analyst names Panthers rookie who will be difference-maker right away
The Carolina Panthers are probably going to lean on their rookie class more than most. They had so many holes to address in the offseason, and they spent all of their draft picks addressing them. With only a few exceptions, all rookies have a pretty easy path to playing time this season.
Which one will be the most impactful right away? One NFL analyst has his pick, and spoiler alert: it's exactly who you think. Tetairoa McMillan was picked first to be the most impactful, and Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman believes he will be.
"Carolina has now used a first-round pick on a wide receiver in consecutive years," Trachtman said. "McMillan has exemplary deep-ball skills, averaging 16.1 yards per catch at Arizona, and gives Bryce Young another notable weapon with Mike Evans-like upside."
Given Carolina's depth at wide receiver, it might be tempting to go with someone else, namely either Nic Scourton or Princely Umanmielen. One or both of them might end up starting this year, and they're likely to be the most-used edge rushers on defense. Still, McMillan is likely to eventually become WR1 and will be Bryce Young's top target more likely than not.
The Panthers ignored trade requests and passed on Jalon Walker, the most popular pick in mock drafts, to get McMillan, so they're more than likely going to make good on their selection and give him the ball plenty.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie
Analyst: Panthers had too many hotels to address in one offseason
Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine
Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026