NFL analyst says Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan 'ready to start' after preseason
It would be a shock if Tetairoa McMillan didn't end up starting for the Carolina Panthers. Their lack of star power at the wide receiver position, as well as his draft placement, meant it was almost inevitable that he would end up in the lineup sooner rather than later.
However, he still needed to earn the spot. Had he struggled to adjust to NFL life, the Panthers might've been forced to sit him down or ease him in slowly. With preseason over, though, one NFL analyst believes he is firmly ready to be a starting NFL wide receiver.
Tetairoa McMillan is ready to go as preseason ends
The Carolina Panthers needed someone like Tetairoa McMillan badly, which is why they passed on a stud defensive player like Jalon Walker to pick him with the eighth pick in this year's draft. So far, he looks like that player.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgarnder hesitated to call him a preseason winner, but he did say the receiver is ready to start. "McMillan came open consistently during three drives in the preseason opener, including hauling in a terrific 30-yard, over-the-shoulder fade on the sideline from Bryce Young," he said.
The insider added, "His burst at the top of routes seems to have translated, as have his ball-tracking skills. He did get dinged with two drops in that opener, but both would’ve been tough catches." One drop was on a timing pass where he was clearly not expecting such perfect timing from Bryce Young.
"McMillan — and Young — seem ready," Baumgardner concluded. McMillan seems ready to the Panthers, too, otherwise they probably wouldn't even engage in Adam Thielen trade talks like they have.
The chemistry is there, and the talent seems to be there, too. McMillan didn't get a lot of playing time, but he looked pretty good for his first NFL action when he was on the field, so the Panthers should have no hesitation placing him at WR2 (or WR1 if Thielen does get traded) for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
