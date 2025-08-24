Standout Carolina Panthers rookie DB should be in line to start after Pittsburgh game
Sometime between now and Tuesday afternoon the Carolina Panthers have to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 in preparation for the regular season. There was never any doubt that fourth-round draft pick Lathan Ransom out of Ohio State was going to make the cut. However his role as a rookie is as-yet undetermined.
One of the toughest decisions head coach Dave Canales will have to make between now and the season opener in Jacksonville is who to start at safety opposite Tre'Von Moehrig. We still think it wouldn't be a bad idea to sign a proven veteran for that spot, but if they're going to pick somebody who's already on the team, then Ransom should be the guy.
Everything that happens in preseason has to come with an asterisk, but Ransom's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week should be enough to earn him the starting job.
Coming in the Panthers had to know that Ransom would be a stout run defender and physical safety at the next level. The question was if he could perform well enough in coverage to earn a long-term spot as a starting safety on the back end of Carolina's defense. That question was clearly answered against the Steelers.
While Nick Scott and Demani Richardson have their own attributes, including superior experience as pros, Ransom put more than enough on tape against Pittsburgh to show he belongs in the lineup.
Let's just hope that Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero recognize that and are willing to take a risk on Ransom as a starter right away.
