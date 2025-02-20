NFL analyst’s ranking of Panthers' offensive building blocks is way off base
The Carolina Panthers have a long way to go before they can be taken seriously as a contender in the NFC, but they do have a handful of young, intriguing pieces they can build around to get there.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 32 teams' offensive building blocks, pegging the Panthers at No. 28, listing them behind the Browns, Titans, Colts, Jets, and Jaguars, to name a few.
Moton's analysis
Building blocks mentioned: RB Chuba Hubbard, RT Taylor Moton, 2025 Pick No. 8.
"In his first season as Carolina Panthers head coach, Dave Canales made an early switch at quarterback, benching Bryce Young for Andy Dalton. Even though Young showed improvement in the second half of the campaign, he's headed into a prove-it year and hasn't solidified himself as a roster building block.
"The Panthers made it clear Chuba Hubbard will have a significant role in the offense for the foreseeable future by signing him to a four-year, $33.2 million extension in November. He racked up the eighth-most rushing yards in the 2024 campaign.
"Taylor Moton is the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the roster, and he's on his second contract. The 30-year-old tackle is the team's most reliable player within the position group. Young needs him to stay healthy for quality pass protection."
Why the Panthers deserve a higher ranking
Well, for the Panthers to even have a fair evaluation, I think you have to include the most important piece of the puzzle - quarterback Bryce Young. I completely agree that this is a "prove it" year for the soon-to-be third-year signal caller, but he is 100% a building block. He's the former No. 1 overall pick and played like it down the stretch this past season. If he carries that momentum over into 2025, the Panthers are certainly in a much better position than the teams currently listed above them. There are at least five teams ranked higher who have bigger question marks at the quarterback spot.
Along the offensive line, the key piece, in my opinion, is Robert Hunt. Yes, Taylor Moton is Mr. Consistent and is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, but the addition of Hunt completely changed the outlook of the o-line group as a whole. There wasn't nearly as much interior leakage from a pass-rushing standpoint, and at times, they were able to play bully ball in the run game because of Hunt paving the way.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to one of NFL’s best-kept secrets to fill big need
Carolina Panthers linked to 6-time Pro Bowler to upgrade WR corps
Breaking down the Carolina Panthers’ free agents into three tiers
NFL expert says Panthers obvious candidates to make huge move