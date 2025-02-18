NFL draft expert says Panthers are 'obvious' candidates to make huge move
The Carolina Panthers should have their pick of impactful defenders on draft night. When the eighth pick arrives, they should be able to land someone who will immediately help transform their defense. But what if Jalon Walker, Abdul Carter, and Mason Graham are all gone?
Even if they're not, the Panthers might have their eyes on someone who might not be worth the eighth pick. That's why one NFL insider believes they could make a big move that night and totally reshape their franchise.
NFL draft analyst labels Panthers as trade-down candidates
In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, the NFL expert claims that the Panthers might not like the options at eight. He believes if they stay put, the pick will be Jalon Walker, a popular mock to the Panthers lately. Jeremiah said that Walker offers high upside as a pass-rusher.
However, Jeremiah said, "The Panthers have needs all over the defensive side of the ball and could be an obvious trade-down candidate if someone wants to make a move up the board." That could allow them to trade down and grab Will Johnson, Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, Kenneth Grant, Tetairoa McMillan, or another player.
This might be the smartest move. Is Jalon Walker that huge of an upgrade over Mykel Williams as an edge rusher that Carolina shouldn't recoup some assets and move down? The team is still reeling from the Bryce Young trade, so moving down might be smart.
They also have numerous holes on defense and a couple on offense, so accumulating more capital to assess those needs might be in Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' best interest this time around. If someone they love falls to eight, this won't happen. If they don't, don't be surprised if Roger Goodell announces a trade.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers legend predicted to take college head coach job
Panthers could pursue star defender after his stunning release
Panthers named among best draft fits for 20-touchdown running back
NFL insider shares scoop on Panthers’ plans with their kicker