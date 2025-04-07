NFL draft expert tells Mina Kimes who he'd pick for Panthers at 8 overall
The Carolina Panthers have some choices to make in the upcoming draft. Namely, they have to decide if they're going to get a defensive star to continue their rebuild on that side of the ball or if they're finally going to provide Bryce Young with a bona fide WR1 to throw to. That's the first and perhaps most important decision facing them this April.
Mina Kimes believes, based on how the top seven picks will probably go, that it'll come down to hybrid edge/linebacker Jalon Walker and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. She asked NFL draft analyst Dan Brugler who he'd go with in that spot, and the answer should thrill Young.
"Jalon Walker is a little bit tough because he is a projection," Brugler said. "He was used in such a unique way. I think what he did best was rushing the passer, but can he be a true edge rusher? I think there are some question marks there." Brugler believes Walker's intangibles are "off the charts," though.
But ultimately, Brugler believes more in helping Bryce Young. He said, "I'm going to get him the pass-catcher... I'm going to take the guy that can be the Tee Higgins for Bryce Young. The guy where you just throw it in his area with his catch radius, with his ability to go get the football. It's going to help immensely from day one."
The Panthers have spent the vast majority of their cap space on defense, though they still need a lot of help on that side of the ball. All reports suggest they're still all-in on making that side not only not the worst in the NFL but a useful unit. However, with the opportunity to score a stud wide receiver, the Panthers might have no choice.
