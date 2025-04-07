NFL draft expert tells Mina Kimes who he'd pick for Panthers at 8 overall

For the #Panthers @ 8, given the choice from @minakimes between Tetairoa McMillan & Jalon Walker…@dpbrugler selects TMac 😈



“I’m going to take the guy that can be the Tee Higgins for Bryce Young.”



“It’s going to help immensely from day 1. Help my QB, help my offense.” pic.twitter.com/lXd9kjTy9P