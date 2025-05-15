NFL reveals full Carolina Panthers 2025 schedule
The 2025 NFL regular season is still a few months away. However, with the draft and free agency (mostly) done, teams are now set. They're officially working towards that regular season. Opponents for the 2025 season have been set in stone since the end of last season, but the order in which those teams will face off and when teams get their bye weeks has been unknown. That is, until now.
The Carolina Panthers will open their season on Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville. They'll face off with Travis Hunter, and he may end up matched up with fellow rookie Tetairoa McMillan in coverage.
Here's when, where, and who they will be playing each week this year.
Week 1: @ Jacksonville Jaguars September 7 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 2: @ Arizona Cardinals September 14 at 4:05 pm ET
Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons September 21 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 4: @ New England Patriots September 28 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins October 5 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys October 12 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 7: @ New York Jets October 19 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 8: vs. Buffalo Bills October 26 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 9: @ Green Bay Packers November 2 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints November 9 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 11: @ Atlanta Falcons November 16 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 12: @ San Francisco 49ers November 24 at 8:15 pm ET (Monday Night Football)
Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Rams November 30 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints December 14 at 1:00 pm ET
Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers December 21 4:25 pm ET
Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks TBD
Week 18: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
