NFL insider reveals one way Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has changed for the better
Once heralded as the worst owner in professional sports, David Tepper has largely remained out of the spotlight lately. The Carolina Panthers owner reportedly had a direct hand in creating the Panthers as they are now and fired multiple coaches quickly in an effort to force the Panthers to be good. Seemingly understanding now that it doesn't work that way, Tepper is reportedly backing down and letting his football people make football decisions.
David Tepper has backed off of Panthers in 2024
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the controversial owner "has taken a more hands-off approach of late," adding that "he's trying to trust Canales and GM Dan Morgan to get it right, knowing that the roster requires patience in its current state. We shall see if he holds to that."
It's not for nothing that the Panthers have improved while that has happened. Tepper is not a football person, he's a businessman. The criticism that he was far too involved with decision-making for the Panthers was not unfounded, and it may have been part of the reason for their abysmal run since he took over.
Tepper, infamously impatient, has apparently learned his lesson for now. He tabbed Dan Morgan to lead the rebuild as the GM, and the owner helped bring in Dave Canales to coach it. Tepper seems to understand that this thing will take some time, and he's giving both Morgan and Canales just that. Frank Reich, and to a lesser extent Matt Rhule, didn't get that.
