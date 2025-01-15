NFL insider gives stance on Austin Corbett's future with the Carolina Panthers
It's been a difficult couple of seasons for Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who has now suffered three consecutive season-ending injuries.
Technically, the first in 2022, the ACL tear, wasn't a season-ender since it occurred in the final game of the regular season. But had it happened at any other juncture of the season, it would have still cost him the rest of the year. After missing the start of the 2023 season, Corbett made his way back after a long road of recovery, but that only lasted four games. He tore the MCL in that same knee in Week 11, bringing his season to an end.
This offseason, Corbett made a rather seamless transition from guard to center, but once again, he caught some unfortunate luck with a ruptured biceps tendon that forced him to sit the remainder of the year following the team's loss to Chicago.
Now, Corbett enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and due to his injury history the Panthers could decide to move in a different direction.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano's take on Corbett's future
"Though the Carolina roster doesn't have many free agents who simply must be re-signed, Corbett has played well enough to deserve a new deal. No matter what the Panthers do at quarterback, maintaining and adding to the offensive line should be a priority moving forward."
Corbett wants to stay in the Queen City
If it were solely up to him, the veteran offensive lineman would sign the papers today to remain a part of the Carolina Panthers organization. When asked if he would like to return during his exit interview with the media, he answered with no hesitation.
“Absolutely. I love it here. I love Charlotte. My family has got good roots here. The more kids we start having, and the older they get, we don’t want to move them around. Would love to stay, but ultimately, just let the agent and the upstairs people work it out we’ll find out.
“When I first came here in free agency that’s what I wanted to be a part of. Obviously, coming off the Super Bowl being at the top, and last year being at the exact bottom. I’ve seen it all. I knew when I came here it was going to be tough and that’s what I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to be a part of the grind and helping young guys set a foundation of what it means to love the game of football and fight every single game. Over these last couple weeks just watching and seeing how guys handle adversity, and seeing what Dave (Canales) has done in his first year as a head coach has been tremendous. Definitely want to be a part of it.”
