Carolina Panthers make perplexing decision in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan spent much of the 2024 offseason fixing the supporting cast around quarterback Bryce Young. This offseason, that focus will shift to the defensive side of the ball after the team allowed an NFL-record 534 points.
In a recent mock draft by The 33rd Team, draft expert Kyle Crabbs projected the Panthers to select Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the eighth overall pick.
Crabbs' explanation for the pick
"Starks is one of the best pure talents eligible for the 2025 draft. It just so happens that he plays a position that typically doesn't get drafted near the top of the order. But for Carolina, who has spent big dollars on the offensive line and has a young quarterback trying to find his way, getting things cleaned up on defense after allowing 534 points in 2024 is a must to take the pressure off the offense. Carolina allowed 35 passing touchdowns in 2024; three teams allowed fewer total touchdowns in 2024. Starks being inserted on the back end would be a great start."
Why Starks feels like a reach
There's a good chance that Starks ends up being one of the top players from this draft class, but taking a safety in the top 10 is always a big roll of the dice. The value of safeties in the NFL isn't what it once was, and while addressing the defense with the eighth pick makes a lot of sense, taking a safety doesn't.
In this mock draft, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker are both still on the board when the Panthers make their pick. McMillan would give Bryce Young a clear-cut number-one option in the passing game with his big frame, sure hands, and diverse route tree.
But if Dan Morgan would rather go defense at No. 8, in this scenario, I don't see how he passes on Walker for Starks. Shaq Thompson told reporters he probably only has three to four years left in the tank, and the depth at the position this past season was abysmal. Carolina needs to rebuild its front seven first and foremost.
