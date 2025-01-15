Will the Panthers make a big splash at receiver this offseason? Identifying three possible targets
Winning games is important, but the one thing the Carolina Panthers needed to see this season was second-year quarterback Bryce Young taking a big step toward being a franchise quarterback. Things got off to a bit of a rocky start, but once regained control of the starting role, he turned the corner and looked like the guy the Panthers hoped they were getting when they drafted him two springs ago.
This offseason, it'll be up to General Manager Dan Morgan to get him some help. Who could the Panthers identify and potentially target as WR1 for Young?
Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals, UFA)
Higgins has been a popular name that's been floated around as a potential target for Carolina over the last couple of years. He and the Bengals couldn't agree on an extension last offseason, which resulted in playing the 2024 season under the franchise tag. It's unlikely that Cincinnati is going to pay him a big contract when Ja'Marr Chase still needs to be locked up for the future.
Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The problem for Carolina is several teams are going to be bidding for his services. Can they afford him? The better questions may be, can they afford him and still have enough money to fix the defense? If they can, pursuing Higgins makes a ton of sense.
Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, UFA)
It's hard to lure away a player from within the division, but not quite as difficult as it once was. The fact that Dave Canales spent a year with Godwin helps, and I'm sure he has seen the growth of quarterback Bryce Young. Also, the idea of being the primary target could be appealing to Godwin after playing second fiddle to Mike Evans all these years.
The fact that he's recorded four 1,000-yard seasons as the No. 2 option in Tampa is impressive. Imagine the kind of production he can have as the top guy in Carolina or anywhere else, for that matter. Like Higgins, Godwin will be pursued by just about everyone who needs a receiver and can afford to pay him the deal he deserves.
Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)
Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, said that Hill is "committed" to the Dolphins, but I wouldn't read too much into that. Yeah, he is committed in that he is under contract with Miami through the 2027 season, but that doesn't mean he can't request a trade. Hill made it pretty clear in his postgame availability after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets that he's looking to play elsewhere in 2025 stating, "I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career."
If Hill does become available for trade, perennial Super Bowl contenders will come knocking on his door, but don't be surprised if Carolina or another team that is considered on the rise enters the mix. Hill would give Bryce Young a speedy, explosive playmaker who can do a lot of damage after the catch, which is something Carolina has lacked these past two seasons.
Is Dan Morgan willing to part with draft capital to land the soon-to-be 31-year-old? Time will tell.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ranking the NFC South quarterbacks after the 2024 NFL season
Three reasons why the Carolina Panthers are best-positioned to win the NFC South in 2025
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young finally gets his WR1
Carolina Panthers linked to tempting trade for former first-round WR