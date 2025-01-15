Jake Delhomme explains why the Panthers did the right thing in retaining Ejiro Evero
The 2024 season is one to forget for the Carolina Panthers defense as the unit allowed more points than any team in the history of the NFL. Naturally, disgruntled fans called for a change to be made, but head coach Dave Canales nixed that idea by stating that Ejiro Evero would return as the team's defensive coordinator in 2025.
When it comes to being brutally honest, few are more transparent than former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme. During a recent appearance on WFNZ Radio, Delhomme gave a rational explanation as to why Panthers fans shouldn't be skeptical of this defense under Evero's leadership.
Delhomme shoots it straight
“I get it, right? But guys, we would sign linebackers and they’re starting that week. Like that’s very, very difficult. I do know in this system the communication piece between the safeties, the linebackers, with everyone else on this football team, that’s kind of what this defense brings - the communication piece. We got decimated with injuries. I think I was listening to Denver when they played Cincinnati late in the season and I think they had the 30th run defense in 2023. Same defensive coordinator and now they’re fifth in the league in one year. They added some pieces.
"I think we need to add some pieces. I know what this team can do. I’ve seen it in 2023, where we played some pretty good defense. It was pretty difficult last year. Listen, I’m being honest; I would spend time studying our roster with the new players that we were going to have to call on defense that week. That’s not normal. I knew who our players were, but who’s up this week? What number is he? Where did we get him? How long ago did we get him? Oh, he’s starting at linebacker. That’s almost what it was. That’s a tough task.”
Why Delhomme is right
When you lose arguably the best interior defensive lineman, Derrick Brown, in the NFL in Week 1, there is no replacing that. A couple of weeks later, the Panthers lost their leader, Shaq Thompson, for the season, and with a thin and inexperienced linebacker group, replacing Thompson would be just as challenging.
The Panthers never had the depth to begin with. You would see guys in the projected two-deep for the season who probably wouldn't even be considered for a spot on the 53-man at most places. It was going to be an uphill battle regardless, and that's not on Evero. There's a reason why he is so well-respected around the league and is viewed as a future head coach. He didn't just forget to coach defense all of a sudden. There just weren't enough tools in the toolbox to get the job done.
With Brown and Thompson returning to full health by next season and a few moves on the way this offseason, the Panthers defense will be much more competitive next fall.
