NFL insider names 'shifty' WR Panthers most exciting UDFA
The Carolina Panthers added a lot of undrafted free agents this year at a variety of positions. Last year, it can be argued pretty soundly that the best rookie they had was a UDFA in Jalen Coker, so the Panthers know the value of a good UDFA very well. This year, there are a ton of candidates to keep an eye on.
One NFL insider believes a wide receiver, who will admittedly face an uphill battle making it in a crowded wide receiver room, is their most electric UDFA this year. Bleacher Report's Blent Sobreski praised Jacolby George out of Miami, where he caught passes from Cam Ward last year.
Over the last two seasons, George recorded 110 catches for 1,616 yards and 16 touchdowns. "His competitiveness and shiftiness helped him overcome his lack of top-end speed. Those traits also make him an excellent punt returner," Sobleski said.
He also averaged 13.5 yards per punt return during his first two years before eventually moving to a different role. "George is a potential depth receiver who's best suited in the slot," B/R scout Dame Parson said. "He should secure a spot on a final 53-man roster after preseason cuts due to his punt return experience. Playing from the slot will limit his struggles against long-limbed physical press-aligned cornerbacks."
This does make it difficult to envision George making the team. Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen are virtual locks for the roster. David Moore, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr., and the host of UDFAs are up for the last two or three spots on the roster for a wideout.
Plus, Horn Jr. figures to be in the mix for return duties, which further limits the opportunities for George to separate himself from the pack, but Bleacher Report is still very confident that George is the most exciting UDFA Carolina has.
